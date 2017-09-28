Dollar climbs closer to ¥113 in Tokyo on higher U.S. bond yield

The dollar firmed toward the ¥113 level in Tokyo trading Thursday, driving by a higher long-term U.S. Treasury yield and growing speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve will carry out another interest rate hike this year.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.82-82, up from ¥112.67-69 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1752-1752, slightly down from $1.1756-1757, and at ¥132.60-60, up from ¥132.48-49.

The dollar was initially static below ¥113, due to a lack of fresh incentives following U.S. President Donald Trump’s tax reform proposals, which include cutting corporate taxes to 20 percent from 35 percent.

The U.S. currency gathered steam in the afternoon, retaking the ¥113 line for the first time in Tokyo in some 2½ months, backed by rises in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield in off-hours trading and the Nikkei average at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, traders said.

But the dollar eased in the late afternoon on profit-taking, a Japanese bank official said.

Although the greenback’s downside is expected to remain solid, “its further rise is hardly imaginable” due to the geopolitical risks presented by North Korea, said an official at a foreign-exchange margin trading firm.