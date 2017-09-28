NPA survey of ‘JK biz’ involving school-aged girls finds 114 outlets in operation nationwide

At least 114 outlets of so-called JK businesses, where girls of high school age dress in school uniforms, swimsuits and other costumes and entertain customers, were in operation as of the end of June, according to the National Police Agency on Thursday.

A police survey has put the number of outlets at 78 in Tokyo and 28 in the Osaka. Together, they account for 93 percent of the nationwide total.

JK businesses are seen as a hotbed of crime, with some shops offering sexual services as an off-menu option. JK is short for joshi kosei, which means high school girls.

In Tokyo, an ordinance took effect in July to strengthen regulations, requiring JK business operators to submit notifications and banning them from hiring people under age 18.

Similar regulations are planned in Osaka and Kanagawa.

The NPA will carry out an additional survey to tally the number of JK business outlets as of the end of December.

Outside Tokyo and Osaka, there were three JK business outlets in each of Miyagi and Aichi prefectures, and one in each of Kanagawa and Shizuoka prefectures, according to the NPA.

About 60 percent of all outlets across the country were equipped with waiting rooms and other business facilities.

Within Tokyo, the largest cluster of JK business outlets was found in Akihabara, with 14 premises, followed by Shinjuku, with nine, and Ikebukuro, with seven.

In the first six months of 2017, the number of criminal cases linked to JK businesses and handled by either Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department or the Osaka prefectural police totaled 13, with 17 people facing child prostitution or other charges.