Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko celebrate 120 years of ties with Chile

Prince Akishino and his wife, Princess Kiko, attended a ceremony on Wednesday in Chile commemorating the 120th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

At a ceremony held at Moneda Palace in Santiago, the prince said wide-ranging cooperation is taking place in the field of disaster prevention between Japan and Chile, as both countries have been repeatedly hit by earthquakes and tsunami.

“I hope the bond between the two countries will deepen further,” said the prince, who is on an official visit to the South American country until Oct. 2.

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet denounced North Korea’s missile and nuclear tests in a speech, saying, “We are against what North Korea has been doing.” She added, “I hope peace will prevail in the world.”

Following the ceremony, the Japanese couple attended a luncheon hosted by the president, and Prince Akishino gave a toast in Spanish.

The prince and princess later viewed a photo exhibition and then visited a national hospital. They also spoke with Chileans who have ties with Japan.