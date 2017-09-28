Rain in Mexico accompanied by falling fish

Civil defense officials in northeast Mexico say a light rain was accompanied by small fish that fell from the sky.

Tamaulipas civil defense says in a brief statement that rain Tuesday in the coastal city of Tampico included fish. Photos posted on the agency’s Facebook page show four small fish in a bag and another on a sidewalk.

The phenomenon has been reported since ancient times. Scientists believe the most likely explanation is that tornadoes over water — known as waterspouts — could suck fish into the air, where they are blown around until the winds ease and they fall to the ground.