Rain in Mexico accompanied by falling fish

AP

MEXICO CITY – Civil defense officials in northeast Mexico say a light rain was accompanied by small fish that fell from the sky.

Tamaulipas civil defense says in a brief statement that rain Tuesday in the coastal city of Tampico included fish. Photos posted on the agency’s Facebook page show four small fish in a bag and another on a sidewalk.

The phenomenon has been reported since ancient times. Scientists believe the most likely explanation is that tornadoes over water — known as waterspouts — could suck fish into the air, where they are blown around until the winds ease and they fall to the ground.

Photos

The civil defense agency for the Mexican state of Tamaulipas posted a photo of these fish, which it says fell from the sky, on its Facebook page. source: Facebook

