Downpours lash Kanto region, spurring warnings of floods, mudslides and evacuations

The Kanto region was hit by heavy rain Thursday morning, prompting the Meteorological Agency and local authorities in Chiba, Kanagawa and Shizuoka prefectures to issue warnings for floods and mudslides, NHK reported.

The city of Futtsu, Chiba, received roughly 100 mm of rain in an hour up to 6:20 a.m., with some houses being flooded and a mudslide causing Route 127 to be partly closed, the report said.

In an hour up to 5:40 a.m., 87 mm of rainfall, a record high amount since it started compiling the data, was reported in Miura, Kanagawa Prefecture, according to the agency.

The municipal governments of Kamogawa and Minamiboso in Chiba issued an evacuation advisory to nearly 2,600 of their residents, while some local trains in Chiba stopped operation, the report said.

Warnings for mudslides were issued in Yokosuka and Miura in Kanagawa and six cities and towns in Shizuoka, including Izu and Shimoda, as well as five cities in Chiba.

The agency predicts maximum rainfall of 100 mm in some parts of Kanto by Friday morning.