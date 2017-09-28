Feud apparently prompts youth to pull switchblade, kill boy, 15, in NYC school, criticially wound another

A high school student who’d been fighting with two classmates suddenly attacked them with a switchblade during history class Wednesday, killing one boy and gravely wounding another, police said.

The melee unfurled about 15 minutes into third period at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation, a middle and high school in the Bronx, the New York Police Department said.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said the 18-year-old suspect stabbed a 15-year-old once in the chest and a 16-year-old in the chest and side. The 15-year-old died at a hospital, while the 16-year-old is in critical but stable condition.

The 18-year-old then walked out into the hallway, where he met a counselor and handed her a bloodied switchblade, police said. He went to the assistant principal’s office and quietly sat waiting for the authorities to arrive, Boyce said.

About 15 to 20 other students were in the classroom at the time of the stabbing, but no one else was injured, Boyce said.

Boyce said the teenager was in custody and was being questioned by police. They were looking into whether the teen had been bullied, but it appeared their dispute had been going on for about two weeks. They had been tossing paper at one another shortly before the stabbing.

Angry parents, some in tears, gathered outside the school demanding they be allowed to pick up their children. Police and emergency crews swarmed the 1,100-student school, located in a large red brick building that also houses a public elementary school. The building does not require children to pass through metal detectors.

Denise Jackson, mother of a high school freshman Briana Collins, said she was terrified. She doesn’t know what she’ll do about Briana attending the school in the wake of the attack.

“She hasn’t been here for a month yet. I don’t know if I want to keep her here, I just don’t know.”

She said she doesn’t think the school needs metal detectors, but she also has to consider her daughter’s safety.

Chief Joanne Jaffe, head of NYPD’s community affairs, said about 75 schools around the district are equipped with metal detectors, and they would do random sweeps of all schools for the time being. New York has the nation’s largest school district, with more than 1 million students.

It’s the first homicide at a New York City school since 2014, when a fight between two 14-year-old boys ended with one stabbed to death outside Intermediate School 117 in the Bronx.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina said they were saddened by the attack and understood the fear parents would have.

“All of us are feeling this tragedy very personally,” de Blasio said.