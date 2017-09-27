Japanese business leaders call for raising consumption tax to over 10 percent

Business leaders have called on the government to raise the consumption tax to more than 10 percent while maintaining its determination to promote fiscal responsibility.

The comments come after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a plan to review the use of revenue from the tax rate hike from 8 percent to 10 percent, which is slated for October 2019.

Specifically, Abe said that part of the portion to be set aside to reduce government debt will be used for measures to promote human resource development, a new policy pillar of his administration.

Accordingly, Abe moved back the timing for achieving a budget surplus from fiscal 2020.

Sadayuki Sakakibara, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, welcomed Abe’s resolve to carry out the tax hike as planned and showed his understanding for the envisaged change in the use of the revenue from the tax hike.

Sakakibara, who doubles as chairman of the Fiscal System Council, an advisory panel to the finance minister, said that the government should continue to be aware of the need to raise the tax rate, without ending the hike at 10 percent.

The consumption tax rate was raised to the current level from 5 percent in April 2014 to 8 percent. The second part of the planned hike to 10 percent has been postponed twice.

Yoshimitsu Kobayashi, chief of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai, also said, “The government needs to send out a message that the consumption tax rate hike will not end at 10 percent,” while noting that it is “very regrettable” that the timing for realizing a budget surplus was pushed back.

Akio Mimura, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “I think it would be possible for the consumption tax rate to be raised further.”