Japan mulling ¥1,000 departure tax to boost tourism industry

The government is considering charging a ¥1,000 tax on all people leaving the country in order to secure funding for tourism related infrastructure and overseas promotion, Jiji Press learned Wednesday.

The new departure tax will likely be imposed on both Japanese nationals and foreigners to ensure fairness, sources said. Such a tax has been adopted in other countries.

Aiming to introduce the levy in fiscal 2018 at the earliest, the government and the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc will look to include the plan in a tax system reform package for the year, the sources said.

The government has set a goal of increasing the number of people visiting Japan per year to 40 million by 2020, when the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be held.

Annual revenue from the ¥1,000 departure tax is expected to total ¥40 billion to ¥50 billion. Under study is a plan to collect the levy by adding it to airfares and ship fares, the sources said.

Still, there is a possibility that the introduction of the tax will be delayed as the government may take time to explain the system to tourism-related industries and the public, pundits said. Airlines and ship operators may raise objections, they said.

Also, the levy may slow the pace of increase in foreign visitors to Japan, they added.