Dollar rallies to ¥112.80 on hopes for U.S. rate hike, tax reform

The dollar bounced back to levels around ¥112.80 briefly in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, thanks partly to hopes for a further interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve and U.S. President Donald Trump’s tax reform plans.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.67-69, up from ¥111.75-76 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1756-1757, down from $1.1812-1813, and at ¥132.48-49, up from ¥132.01-02.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen said in a speech Tuesday that it is “appropriate” for the central bank to stick to a “gradual approach” to raising interest rates, while noting that the current low inflation in the United States is “probably temporary.”

Her remarks “boosted hopes for an additional Fed rate hike within the year,” an official at a currency margin trading service provider said.

Dollar buying grew also on media reports that the Trump administration plans to lower the federal corporate tax rate to 20 percent from the current 35 percent, market sources said. The tax reform plans are set to be announced on Wednesday.

In late trading, the dollar gathered upward momentum to hit 10-week highs around ¥112.80 as long-term U.S. Treasury yields rose in off-hours trading, market sources said.