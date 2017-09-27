Nikkei falls further on ex-dividend impact

The benchmark Nikkei average lost further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, failing to absorb the ex-dividend impact.

The 225-issue Nikkei fell 63.14 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 20,267.05. On Tuesday, the key market gauge lost 67.39 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished down 8.31 points, or 0.50 percent, at 1,664.43, after losing 0.08 point the previous day.

Stocks of companies that close their first-half accounts at the end of this month went ex-dividend on Wednesday. They came under selling from the outset of the day’s trading, market sources said.

The ex-dividend impact on the Nikkei average was estimated at about 130 points, the sources said.

Most of the sectors on the TSE first section were weaker. But the market showed some resilience, underpinned by the yen’s weakening against the dollar, brokers said.

“It can be said that stocks were effectively on the plus side,” excluding the ex-dividend impact, said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

The overall condition of the TSE was steady, he said, noting that money seems to have flowed into its Mothers and Jasdaq markets for startups from the first section.

Behind the yen’s weakness that propped up the stock market were “a mini risk-on mood” amid receding worries about geopolitical tensions over North Korea and media reports related to planned corporate tax cuts in the United States, Ota also said.

The market was also backed by appetite of investors who “know from past experiences that stock prices tend to rise before and after a general election,” Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities Co., said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is slated to dissolve the Lower House on Thursday, with a snap general election likely to be set for Oct. 22.

In addition, there appear to be expectations among market players that it will become easier for the Abe administration to carry out policy measures if the ruling coalition led by his Liberal Democratic Party secures a victory in the upcoming election, Shimizu said.

Falling issues slightly outnumbered rising ones 895 to 815 on the TSE’s first section, while 90 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.20 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.78 billion shares.

Oil company JXTG fell on investor concerns about a drop in its earnings following news that a key subsidiary will cease production of oil and petrochemical products at a plant in Hokkaido at the end of March 2019, market sources said.

Automakers Toyota, Honda and Nissan, and traders Mitsui, Sumitomo and Mitsubishi came under pressure.

By contrast, Dai-ichi Life attracted purchases after JPMorgan Securities raised its target price for the life insurer, brokers said.

Issues related to lithium-ion batteries, including Yasunaga and Furukawa Battery, were upbeat after British household appliances manufacturer Dyson said that it is developing electric vehicles.

Also on the plus side were office equipment manufacturer Ricoh, amusement facility operator Round One and electronic parts maker Nidec.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average rose 170 points to 20,320.