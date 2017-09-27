Yoshitomo Tokugawa, great-grandson of last shogun, dies at 67

Yoshitomo Tokugawa, a photographer and great-grandson of the last shogun, died of a heart attack Monday, people close to him said Wednesday. He was 67.

His great-grandfather, Yoshinobu, was the 15th and last Tokugawa shogun who ceded political power to Emperor Meiji, ending the Edo Period (1603-1868).

Tokugawa, a native of Shizuoka Prefecture and resident of Hitachinaka in Ibaraki Prefecture, was also known as a coffee enthusiast who roasted coffee beans and sold “Tokugawa Shougun Coffee” together with a local coffee company. He died at a hospital in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture.

Yoshinobu had been the focus of attention in recent times as this year marks the 150th anniversary of Taisei Hokan, or the restoration of political authority to the Emperor.