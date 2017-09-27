Ivanka Trump likely to visit Japan in November, preceding U.S. president’s planned arrival

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, is expected to visit Japan in November before her father arrives in the country, Japanese government sources said.

Ivanka, an adviser to the president, is likely to attend the World Assembly for Women conference that the government will hold in Tokyo, according to the sources.

Japan has held the annual conference since 2014 to promote female empowerment, a priority under the policy of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government.

Trump is set to make his first visit to the country as president in early November this year.