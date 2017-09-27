Tillerson meets Cuba minister at Havana’s request over ‘attacks’ on U.S. Embassy staff

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met his Cuban counterpart Tuesday amid a fierce dispute over alleged attacks on the health of American diplomats in Havana.

The meeting — the first between the two men since Donald Trump entered the White House in January — took place behind closed doors, the U.S. State Department said.

The Cuban government requested the meeting, according to spokeswoman Heather Nauert, who added Tillerson would have “plenty of questions.”

At least 21 Americans and five Canadian families have been hurt since last year in what Tillerson has described as “health attacks” and which U.S. officials think may have come from an “acoustic device.”

“The latest medically confirmed incident took place in August,” a U.S. State Department official told AFP — not ruling out additional cases as “medical professionals continue to evaluate” diplomats posted to Cuba and their families.

“We do not have definitive answers on the source or cause of the incidents,” the official added.

Last week, Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla told the U.N. General Assembly that his country had found no evidence to link the symptoms to any outside assault.

But Tillerson said last week the United States is considering whether to close its embassy in Cuba following the alleged attacks, which U.S. authorities say began last year and continued to at least last month.

According to a union representing U.S. overseas staff, the victims have suffered a variety of symptoms and injuries, including in some cases brain trauma and hearing loss.

Washington has not accused Cuba of being behind the attacks, but has repeatedly warned that Havana is responsible for the safety of foreign envoys on its soil, and in May, two Cuban diplomats were expelled from the U.S.

“Cuba has never perpetrated nor will it ever perpetrate actions of this sort. Cuba has never allowed nor will it ever allow its territory to be used by third parties with that purpose,” Parrilla said.

Relations between the United States and Cuba were restored by then-President Barack Obama and his counterpart, Raul Castro, in 2015, half a century after the Cold War rivals cut ties and began a long diplomatic standoff.