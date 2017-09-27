Japan slips notch to ninth in WEF’s competitiveness rankings of 137 economies

Japan ranked ninth in the World Economic Forum’s annual global competitiveness rankings covering 137 countries and regions, down from last year’s eighth, the WEF said Wednesday.

The country saw its ranking drop for the second consecutive year. Japan’s infrastructure, including railways, was highly rated, but it retreated as Hong Kong jumped to sixth from ninth place.

Switzerland topped the overall rankings for the ninth straight year. The United States rose to second from third, overtaking Singapore, which slipped to third.

Japan rose to fourth from fifth in infrastructure, to 15th from 19th in technological readiness including the internet, and to 93rd from 104th in macroeconomic environment.

Hong Kong ranked top in infrastructure, including its airport, and was also highly rated for its tax system advantageous for businesses.

The Netherlands and Germany came in fourth and fifth, respectively, in the overall rankings, both unchanged from 2016. Sweden ranked seventh and Britain eighth, both down by one notch. Finland remained 10th.

Among Asian economies other than Japan and Hong Kong, Taiwan came in 15th, down from 14th, South Korea 26th, unchanged, and China 27th, up from 28th.