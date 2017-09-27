Five planned candidates defect from DP to join with Koike’s party ahead of poll

Japan’s main opposition force, the Democratic Party, on Tuesday saw five of its planned candidates in the upcoming general election submit their resignation from the party to join a new party led by popular Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike.

The move dealt a further blow to the DP leadership, which is struggling to keep party unity while exploring the possibility of cooperating with the Koike-led party in the House of Representatives poll.

Of the five defectors, former Lower House lawmaker Koichiro Katsumata was slated to run in the third constituency of Kanagawa Prefecture with the DP’s official endorsement.

The new party “can be a great option for the public,” Katsumata told a news conference at the Kanagawa prefectural office after submitting his resignation from the DP.

The other four would have been first-time DP candidates, each in the 10th and 13th constituencies of Kanagawa and the second and fourth of Shizuoka Prefecture.

The new party, Kibo no To (Party of Hope), has been launched with nine lawmakers, including former Environment Minister Goshi Hosono and Hirofumi Ryu, a close ally of Hosono. Both are former DP members.

The latest defections are believed to have been influenced by Hosono and Ryu, whose constituencies are in Shizuoka and Kanagawa, respectively.

Another recent DP defector, Lower House member Yoshihiro Suzuki, on Tuesday announced his intention to participate in Koike’s party.

On Monday, former National Public Safety Commission Chairman Jin Matsubara and two planned DP candidates in the ninth constituency of Saitama Prefecture and the seventh of Hyogo Prefecture submitted their resignation from the party.

The DP leadership decided on Tuesday to expel Matsubara, instead of accepting his resignation. DP Secretary-General Atsushi Oshima criticized Matsubara as “disrupting party unity, confusing voters and benefiting enemies.”

“We should really apologize to voters” for the party’s current situation, DP parliamentary affairs chief Yorihisa Matsuno told reporters.

Some remaining DP members are now arguing that it would be better to disband the party.