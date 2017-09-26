Dollar dives below ¥112 on escalating U.S.-North Korea tensions

The dollar sank below ¥112 in Tokyo trading Tuesday, as the yen attracted safe-haven buying amid heightened tensions between the United States and North Korea.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.75-76, down from ¥112.22-23 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1812-1813, down from $1.1909-1909, and at ¥132.01-02, down from ¥133.66-68.

In overseas trading Monday, the U.S. currency briefly plunged below ¥111.50 after North Korea’s foreign minister told reporters in New York that U.S. President Donald Trump declared war against the reclusive Asian country by saying it “won’t be around much longer” and that Pyongyang “has the right to shoot down U.S. bombers” even outside North Korean skies.

In Tokyo, the greenback remained under selling pressure, also from dismal performance of the Nikkei stock average.

But the dollar recouped some of the lost ground and recovered to levels above ¥111.70 thanks to buybacks that emerged after the key U.S. long-term interest rate stropped dropping, market sources said.

Players retreated to the sidelines late in the afternoon to see if Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen indicates in a speech later in the day the possibility of the Fed carrying out another interest rate hike by the year-end.