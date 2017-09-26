Koike’s new national party hits ground running as Abe prepares to dissolve Lower House

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike’s surprise announcement Monday that she will become president of a new national party, Kibo no To (Party of Hope), is essentially a declaration of war against Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party, sources close to Koike said.

“I will establish (a new party). I will be directly involved,” Koike told a news conference on Monday.

Koike’s aides had said previously that she would at most become co-president of the new party. Even her close aides were unaware of her plans until just before the news conference.

“It’s meant to be a surprise to show the prime minister that they will be foes, not friends,” said a lawmaker who met with Koike the day before, referring to Koike’s move to make the announcement just before Abe’s news conference announcing his plans to dissolve of the Lower House for a snap election.

In an interview with Kyodo News on Monday, Koike said she would field candidates in all blocs for proportional representation and many others for electoral districts, especially in the Kanto and Kansai regions.

She plans to field non-politicians — many of them women — as was the case in the Tokyo assembly election in July.

“At the national level, we need to be consistent in security policies. The issue of the Constitution is important,” she said, suggesting that Kibo no To candidates need to be supportive of revising the Constitution.

At the Monday news conference, Koike showed a cautious stance toward a planned consumption tax hike in October 2019. The tax hike “could throw cold water on the still-intangible economic recovery,” Koike said.

The new party’s key policies will include amending the constitutional and administrative and fiscal reforms, Koike said.

The new party also includes former National Public Safety Commission Chairman Jin Matsubara, who submitted his resignation from the DP on Monday. More DP members may jump ship ahead of the general election. DP lawmaker Mito Kakizawa told his supporters on Monday that he is considering doing so.

Elsewhere, Mineyuki Fukuda, a senior vice Cabinet Office minister in Abe’s government, said he is leaving the ruling LDP to join the new party.

Koike also said she is not interested in her party cooperating with the DP, stressing the importance of policy-based collaboration.

She said her cooperation with LDP’s junior coalition partner Komeito in the metropolitan assembly can be maintained.

But now that Koike is going to be the president of a national party, Komeito is considering ending the alliance, party sources have said. Komeito cooperated with Tomin First, instead of the LDP, in the assembly election in July.

“We cooperated in the election and various policy matters as we expected (Koike) to concentrate on Tokyo affairs,” assembly member Kunihiro Higashimura, a senior Komeito official in Tokyo, told reporters. “Our trust in the governor has been betrayed.”