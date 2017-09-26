Japanese personnel end search and rescue efforts in quake-hit Mexico

A Japanese rescue team sent to Mexico to aid search and rescue efforts in the aftermath of a magnitude 7.1 earthquake last week ended its mission on Monday, the Japanese Embassy in Mexico City said.

The Sept. 19 temblor killed at least 325 people, including 186 in the capital, according to the Mexican government. The Japanese team, comprising about 70 personnel, searched for missing people after arriving Thursday.

A photograph showing Japanese personnel cradling a dog they had pulled out of the rubble days after the quake was widely shared on social media.

The workers, who were dispatched at the request of the Mexican government, are slated to return to Japan in phases.