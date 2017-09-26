Japan submits documents on Osaka’s bid for 2025 world expo

The Japanese government on Monday submitted documents on Osaka’s bid to host the 2025 world exposition to the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris.

The bid documents present a new model for the world exposition by proposing the use of cutting-edge technologies, including virtual reality and artificial intelligence, at the 2025 event, which Japan hopes will be themed as an experimental site for future society.

Yumeshima, a 155-hectare artificial island in the city of Osaka, would be the venue of the exposition, with the event seen attracting some 28 million visitors in the six months from May 3, 2025, according to the documents.

Ichiro Matsui, governor of Osaka Prefecture, is slated to explain the bid plan at a BIE plenary meeting in Paris in November.

The host of the event will be decided by the votes of BIE member nations at the organization’s plenary meeting in November 2018. Osaka’s rivals are Paris, the Azerbaijani capital of Baku and the western Russia city of Yekaterinburg.