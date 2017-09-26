North Korea says U.S. has ‘declared war,’ warns it could shoot down American bombers

North Korea’s foreign minister said Monday that the U.S. had “declared war” on the isolated nation, pinning the blame on President Donald Trump’s incendiary words days earlier while also threatening to shoot down U.S. bombers — even if they are not in the country’s airspace.

“The whole world should clearly remember it was the U.S. who first declared war on our country,” Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said during a televised news conference in New York.

“Since the United States declared war on our country, we will have every right to make countermeasures, including the right to shoot down the United States strategic bombers even when they are not yet inside the airspace border of our country,” he added.

“The question of who won’t be around much longer will be answered then,” Ri said in reference to a cryptic Twitter post by Trump on Saturday.

Ri’s comments came in the wake of a war of words between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Trump that saw the U.S. president — in a speech before the U.N. General Assembly last week — vow to “totally destroy” the country of 25 million people if the United States is forced to defend itself or its allies.

Trump also used the speech to take a jab at Kim, deriding him as a “rocket man … on a suicide mission,” words that hit a nerve in the North, where the young leader is regarded as an almost godlike figure.

Kim said he would make the U.S. “pay dearly” for threatening his country’s destruction, and that he was considering the “highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history” — a statement Ri later hinted could mean a detonation of a powerful hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean.

On Saturday, Trump had appeared to condone the assassinations of both Ri and Kim in his tweet after the foreign minister unleashed a fiery speech before the General Assembly earlier the same day.

“Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!” he wrote.

While the U.S. has said that “all options are on the table” — including military action — for dealing with the North Korean crisis, the White House has also maintained that diplomacy is the preferred route.

Trump, however, has taken a harder-line stance than many of his predecessors, relying more on heated words and military muscle-flexing — including flyovers near the two Koreas border by bombers and fighter jets, which the North calls rehearsals for invasion and strikes on its leadership.

On Saturday, U.S. B-1B heavy bombers from Guam and F-15C fighter escorts from Okinawa flew in international airspace to the farthest point north of the two Koreas’ border that any such American aircraft had gone this century.

Ri, who was wrapping up his visit to the U.N. General Assembly on Monday, said at the end of his news conference that Pyongyang, too, would not rule any options out.

“In light of the declaration of war by Trump, all options will be on the operations table of the supreme leadership of the DPRK,” he said, using the acronym for the North’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

In his speech before the General Assembly on Saturday, Ri had used that platform to blast Trump, calling him “a mentally deranged person full of megalomania and complacency” with his finger on the “nuclear button.”

Ri also vowed that his country would take “merciless pre-emptive action” if it detects U.S. or allied military action against it.

“We will take preventive measures by merciless pre-emptive action in case the U.S. and its vassal forces show any sign of conducting a kind of ‘decapitating’ operation on our headquarters or military attack against our country,” Ri said, referring to strikes against the North Korean leadership.

“However, we do not have any intention at all to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against the countries that do not join in the U.S. military actions against the DPRK,” he added.

Despite strict U.N. sanctions, and China’s announcement Saturday that it will limit energy supplies to the North and stop buying its textiles under new U.N. measures, the North has maintained that its nuclear and missile programs are crucial to the Kim regime’s survival and has ruled out denuclearization, calling its atomic arsenal a “war deterrent.”

The country conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test — purportedly of a thermonuclear, or hydrogen, bomb — on Sept. 3 and has launched dozens of missiles this year as it moves closer to mastering the technology needed to reliably target the United States with a nuclear-tipped missile.

In July, it conducted two tests of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that experts say is capable of striking a large chunk of the U.S., and on Sept. 15 it lobbed an intermediate-range missile over Japan and into the Pacific Ocean for the second time.

The United States and South Korea are technically still at war with the North because the 1950-53 Korean conflict ended in an armistice and not a peace treaty.

Since the armistice, the North has engaged U.S. aircraft numerous times in the skies, though the most well-known — and deadliest — of these incidents is the 1969 shootdown of an American reconnaissance plane that killed all 31 Americans on board.