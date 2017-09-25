Nikkei posts new two-year closing high on weaker yen

Stocks gained ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday on the back of the yen’s weakening against the dollar, with the key Nikkei average hitting a new two-year closing high.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 average climbed 101.13 points, or 0.50 percent, to end at 20,397.58, its highest closing since Aug. 18, 2015. On Friday, the key market gauge retreated 51.03 points.

The Topix, including all first-section issues, was up 8.21 points, or 0.49 percent, at 1,672.82, finishing at the highest level since Aug. 17, 2015. It lost 4.13 points on Friday.

Stocks rose sharply in early trading reflecting the yen’s fall versus the dollar and expectations for the compilation of an economic stimulus package by the Japanese government, market sources said, adding that concerns over North Korea are slightly receding for now.

Both the Nikkei and the Topix stayed in positive territory throughout Monday’s session. But the market’s momentum waned somewhat in the afternoon amid profit-taking and a lack of fresh buying incentives, brokers said.

Stocks were led up by media reports that the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to compile a ¥2-trillion economic package, including measures to support households with children and education, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

These reports seemed to have “stimulated futures-led buying by foreign investors in early trading,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co., said that the reports on the expected economic package failed to create much upward momentum for the overall market.

Such reports “didn’t surprise market players as they have already been expecting” that the government would compile a fiscal 2017 supplementary budget to finance economic measures, Ichikawa indicated.

Instead, investors took heart from the yen’s softening, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling party was reported to have secured a victory in the nation’s general election on Sunday, Ichikawa noted.

An official of an online securities firm said that many investors found it difficult to sell shares ahead of the final trading day on Tuesday for securing rights to midterm dividends from companies that close their books at the end of March 2018.

Predicting that the Tokyo market will stay firm this week, Ichikawa said that stocks will receive positive effects if progress is made in planned tax system reforms in the United States.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,499 to 413 on the TSE’s first section, while 116 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.529 billion shares from Friday’s 1.693 billion shares.

Mainstay issues, including automakers Toyota, Nissan and Honda, attracted purchases.

Quantum-computer related firms, including BrainPad and Fixstars, surged after Japanese scientists, including University of Tokyo Prof. Akira Furusawa, announced on Friday the invention of a new quantum computing scheme to carry out a far larger number of calculations efficiently than existing quantum computers.

By contrast, financials, such as megabank groups Mitsubishi UFJ and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, and insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine, were downbeat.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average rose 90 points to 20,270.