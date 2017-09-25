NTT, Toyota kick off joint project to develop ‘partner robots’

NTT Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday the launch of a joint research project to promote the development and use of “partner robots” tasked with helping people in their everyday lives.

NTT will provide its Corevo artificial intelligence technology that enhances nonverbal interactions between humans and robots as well as improving voice recognition and dialogue control techniques.

They will be incorporated in an existing Human Support Robot developed by Toyota. That robot is capable of basic functions crucial to daily life, including picking up objects from the floor and communicating with families and caregivers.

Partner robots that operate in the home helping with tasks such as housework and nursing have been garnering attention amid the increasing labor shortage in quickly graying Japan, Toyota said.

“The ultimate goal is to promote the application and widespread use of partner robots that can coexist harmoniously with humans,” the two companies said in a joint statement released Monday.

Prototypes will be exhibited at the NTT booth at the annual Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies electronics show scheduled for Oct. 3 to 6 at Makuhari Messe in the city of Chiba.