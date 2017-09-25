Baby panda at Ueno Zoo named Xiang Xiang

The new star at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo has been named Xiang Xiang.

After months of waiting and a record-breaking number of suggestions, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike on Monday announced the name of the female giant panda cub born in June at Japan’s oldest zoo.

Cameras flashed as the panda’s name appeared on a television monitor during a news conference at the metro government’s headquarters.

“I hope you will all love Xiang Xiang the panda,” Koike said, explaining that out of the eight possible candidate names, narrowed down from a long list, Xiang Xiang was the most popular. She said Xiang Xiang will make her public debut with her mother in December.

The city had received a record 322,581 suggestions from the public for the name of the panda cub, which was born at Ueno Zoo on June 12. The name Xiang Xiang was suggested 5,161 times. The previous record for the number of suggestions for naming a panda was around 273,000 entries for a cub born in 1986. That panda was named Tong Tong.

Xiang Xiang was born to mother Shin Shin and father Ri Ri. The previous cub born at the zoo in 2012 died within a week of its birth, raising some concern over whether Xiang Xiang would survive.

Tokyo Metropolitan Government waited until the panda cub turned 100 days old before announcing its name, following a Chinese saying that a cub which lives through its first 100 days will grow up strong.

“Thanks to you all, the baby panda has been growing healthily and is becoming more panda-like every day,” said Yutaka Fukuda, head of Ueno Zoo.

The zoo, which opened in 1882, received its first pandas — Kan Kan and Ran Ran — from China in 1972, igniting a nation-wide panda boom. Since then, it has been the tradition to name pandas raised at the zoo with names that feature repeating syllables.

In the 1980s, the zoo saw the birth of pandas Tong Tong and You You, names decided after collecting suggestions from the public.

Pandas have been Ueno Zoo’s most popular attraction, drawing crowds whenever the zoo saw the birth of a new panda. In June, Kansai University estimated the economic impact of the new panda cub would reach ¥26.7 billion in the Tokyo area over the period of a year.