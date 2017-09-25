Shinkansen train halts after passenger’s tablet catches fire, singes seat-back table

A tablet computer owned by a passenger apparently caught fire aboard a shinkansen train Sunday, forcing an emergency halt to the train, police and the railway said.

The incident took place at around 5:30 p.m. in a section between Shin-Yokohama and Shinagawa stations aboard the Nozomi 234 super express when a man in his 40s turned on the tablet. It started spewing smoke and slightly burned the small table for his seat, the police and media reports said.

The fire was contained shortly, but the train was stopped until safety was confirmed, according to the Japan Railway group. It resumed operations several minutes later and arrived at Tokyo Station, its destination.

The police are investigating how the tablet caught fire, suspecting that its battery might have a problem.