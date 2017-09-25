Osaka Ishin candidate loses again in Sakai mayoral election

Incumbent Sakai Mayor Osami Takeyama defeated a candidate of Osaka Ishin no Kai, a regional party, again in Sunday’s election in the Osaka Prefecture city.

Independent candidate Takeyama, 67, won a third four-year term, supported by the Liberal Democratic Party, the Democratic Party and the Party for Japanese Kokoro.

He beat Osaka Ishin’s Hideki Nagafuji, a 41-year-old former Osaka Prefectural Assembly member, by highlighting his opposition to the regional party’s so-called Osaka metropolis initiative to realign the prefectural and ordinance-designated city governments.

“Sakai will not join the initiative. It was confirmed again in this battle,” Takeyama said. He won the previous election four years ago also by rejecting the metropolis initiative.

The prefecture and the city of Osaka are discussing the initiative at a joint statutory committee. Osaka Ishin hopes to realize referendums on the initiative in autumn 2018.

But the defeat of Nagafuji is likely to put a drag on the party’s efforts. The Sakai election result may also negatively affect its affiliate, Nippon Ishin no Kai, a national political party.

Some Ishin group members have expressed hope that former group leader Toru Hashimoto, who has strong name recognition, will return to politics to revive the Ishin group.