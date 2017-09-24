Election talk shoves printing firms, rental agencies into high gear

Specialty rental firms and other companies catering to election campaigns are being inundated by requests prompted by the sudden prospect of a general election in October.

Consultancy Putup-Style, which provides campaign services, has been flooded with inquiries about printing election flyers and posters since the news broke last month that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to dissolve the House of Representatives for a general election in October.

“All work must be done before the official campaign period starts,” said an official of the firm, based in Joyo, Kyoto Prefecture. “We have to give up holidays.”

Itsuki Print Co., which handles election posters and flyers in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo, said it, too, received dozens of orders since Tuesday.

The election supplies must be completed and delivered to the clients about a week before the official campaigning period kicks off on Oct. 10, which doesn’t give them a lot of time.

“My schedule is filled with meetings at lawmakers’ offices near the Diet building,” said Itsuki Print President Hiroshi Saito.

A campaign car rental service run by Ishibashi Holdings Co. of Yonago, Tottori Prefecture, has received inquiries from more than 30 potential candidates across the nation.

But Koichi Ishibashi, head of the company, said the Lower House election is “annoying” because it is likely to cause delays in prefectural and municipal assembly election also scheduled for October.

“We are having trouble allocating rental cars and staff,” he added.

Takuma Ohamazaki, president of election consulting service provider J.A.G. Japan Corp. of Tokyo, said his company receives consultation requests from lawmakers present and past.

The company conducts pre-election surveys for candidates and helps them draw up campaign strategies. But time is running out.

“Some potential candidates are struggling to come up with catch phrases,” Ohamazaki said.

“It appears that would-be candidates have been forced to start action while remaining unsure of what the election is about,” he added.