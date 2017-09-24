Returnee Hasuike suggests offering electrical aid to North for remaining abductees

Former abductee Kaoru Hasuike on Saturday proposed offering goods or know-how to North Korea, such as technical help for easing electricity shortages, in exchange for letting the remaining abductees return home.

“Under a monitoring system, (Japan) should provide material and technology, not cash — financial assistance that won’t further North Korea’s missile development,” in exchange for the abductees’ return, Hasuike, 59, said in a speech in Kusatsu, Shiga Prefecture. “There would definitely be a chance to negotiate.”

Hasuike, one of five Japanese nationals Pyongyang allowed to return to Japan in October 2002 after negotiations led by then-Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, spent more than two decades living in North Korea. Then a 20-year-old student, he along with his girlfriend, whom he later married in North Korea, were kidnapped from a beach in Niigata Prefecture on July 31, 1978, by agents working for the North.

The Japanese government still has 17 people on its official list of abductees.

On Japan’s current tensions with the North, Hasuike said the time for dialogue will surely come in the not-so-distant future because the isolated nation will be in “a deadlock” after its Pacific hydrogen bomb threat.

The abductees’ families, however, have reached their limits mentally and in terms of age, Hasuike warned, urging the government to resolve the issue soon.

“The nuclear and missile (issues) may be also important, but the abduction issue must be resolved without any further delay,” he emphasized.

His abduction robbed him of his dreams for the future and his family ties, leaving him in despair, Hasuike said. “I had no choice but to give up on returning home.”

Hasuike also sympathized with the family members of the other abductees who are still waiting for their loved ones to return.

“The families are suffering more” than the former abductees are, he said.