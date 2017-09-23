New NRA chief Fuketa vows to make Japan’s atomic power plants safe

At his inaugural news conference Friday, new Nuclear Regulation Authority Chairman Toyoshi Fuketa resolved to secure the safety of all nuclear power plants in Japan.

“There is no end to efforts to keep (the plants) safe,” said Fuketa, who took office the same day. “I will uncompromisingly pursue safety.”

After holding positions including deputy director-general of the Nuclear Safety Research Center of the Japan Atomic Energy Agency, Fuketa became an NRA commissioner when the nuclear watchdog was formed in September 2012 to replace its failed predecessor after the 3/11 core meltdowns in Fukushima.

His tasks included setting new nuclear safety standards after the triple core meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in March 2011.

Referring to the NRA’s ongoing safety screenings for restarting the No. 6 and No. 7 reactors at Tepco’s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture, Fuketa said Tepco is eligible to run nuclear plants as long as it remembers the lessons learned from 3/11.