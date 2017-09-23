Raccoon takes a ride on police van in Colorado

A Colorado Springs police officer heading to an accident scene in a van got a big surprise when a raccoon jumped onto the front windshield of the vehicle and stayed there until he pulled over.

The Denver Post reported that officer Chris Frabbiele was responding to an accident in a large van used by police to investigate crashes when the raccoon landed on its windshield late Wednesday night.

Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black says the raccoon hopped off the van after Frabbiele pulled over and stopped it.

Images of the raccoon encounter from a van dash camera showed it clinging to the windshield and crouching by the windshield wipers.