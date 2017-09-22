Dollar falls to around ¥112 in Tokyo on North Korea threat

The dollar dropped to around ¥112 in Tokyo trading on Friday, dragged down by rekindled geopolitical risks over North Korea.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.00-01, down from ¥112.54-55 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1992-1992, up from $1.1903-1904, and at ¥134.32-33, up from ¥133.96-97.

After moving narrowly in early trading in the absence of fresh trading incentives, the dollar briefly rose above ¥112.50 as Tokyo stocks got off to a solid start.

But the dollar lost ground sharply due to growing demand

for the yen as a safe-haven currency after North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters in New York on Thursday that Pyongyang may carry out a largest-ever hydrogen bomb test in the Pacific Ocean, market sources said.

With Tokyo stocks giving up early gains after the North Korean threat, the dollar plummeted below ¥111.70.

“Due to North Korea’s threat of a hydrogen bomb test, the dollar looks certain to test its downside for now,” an official of a currency brokerage firm said.

After a wave of selling subsided, the dollar cut losses on buybacks and traded around ¥112 in the afternoon. But its gains were limited due to uncertainties over North Korea.

“Currency players refrained from active buybacks of the dollar because of the possibility of another provocation by North Korea during the weekend,” an official at another currency broker said.