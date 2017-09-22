Profit-taking snaps Tokyo stocks four-day winning streak

Stocks snapped their four-session winning streak on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday, weighed down by profit-taking.

The Nikkei 225 average fell 51.03 points, or 0.25 percent, to close at 20,296.45. On Thursday, the key market gauge rose 37.02 points.

The Topix, including all first-section issues, ended down 4.13 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,664.61, after gaining 0.82 point the previous day.

The Tokyo market got off to a firmer start, backed by hopes for further gains in stock prices, brokers said.

Stocks gradually gave up gains, however, due to the dollar’s fallback below 112 yen and selling to lock in profits from the recent advance, leading the key market gauges to slip into negative territory, brokers said.

The market was battered by “profit-taking by individual investors ahead of the weekend,” Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., said.

Tokyo stocks “took a breather, with investors finding no major (buying) incentives after the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting” of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Ota also said.

At the two-day policy-setting meeting through Wednesday, Fed policymakers maintained their forecast of another interest rate hike by the end of this year.

The drop in the U.S. currency on Friday came after North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said Thursday in New York that Pyongyang is considering a largest-ever hydrogen bomb test in the Pacific Ocean, brokers said.

“The remarks reminded investors that geopolitical risks, which had once receded, still exist, leading to the yen’s appreciation and pushing down the Nikkei,” said Hideyuki Suzuki, head of the investment market research department at SBI Securities Co.

“The market’s downside was supported by expectations of a further rise in stock prices,” Suzuki also said.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,276 to 636 in the TSE’s first section, while 116 issues were unchanged.

Volume dropped to 1.693 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.973 billion shares.

The stronger yen dragged down automakers Toyota, Subaru and Nissan.

Chemical maker Kuraray fell 3.48 percent, with investor sentiment hurt by a costlier-than-expected deal, announced Thursday, to acquire leading U.S. activated carbon maker Calgon Carbon, brokers said.

Also on the minus side were “gyudon” beef-on-rice bowl restaurant operator Matsuya Foods and steel makers JFE Holdings and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal.

By contrast, defense-related Ishikawa Seisakusho jumped 14.65 percent on the rekindled uncertainties over the situation surrounding North Korea.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average fell 40 points to finish at 20,180.