Grandson of former Prime Minister Nakasone to run in Lower House election

Yasutaka Nakasone, a grandson of former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, said Thursday that he intends to run in the next House of Representatives election.

Nakasone, 35, who has been working as a secretary for his father, Hirofumi Nakasone, an Upper House lawmaker and former foreign minister, said he plans to file his candidacy to represent the No. 1 constituency in Gunma Prefecture. The election is widely expected to be held in October.

Nakasone hopes to become an official candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. But at the news conference, he suggested that he wouldn’t hesitate to run even as an independent.

“I’ll fight with unwavering resolve,” he said.

In the constituency, Lower House member Genichiro Sata of the LDP is seeking re-election, and the LDP’s prefectural chapter aims to endorse member Asako Omi as the party’s official candidate.