Author of picture book on Hiroshima A-bombing dies in Australia

Junko Morimoto, known for her picture book “My Hiroshima,” based on her experience of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima in 1945, died Thursday, Australian media reported. She was 85.

After graduating from art university and teaching art at a junior high school, Morimoto, a native of the city, emigrated to Australia in 1982.

Morimoto then began her career as an author of children’s books and in 1987 published “My Hiroshima,” which depicts the devastation and horror caused by the Aug. 6, 1945, A-bombing when she was 13.

Morimoto also visited schools in Australia to promote peace to children.

According to ABC News, she sent a letter to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull last month urging the country to sign the recent U.N. treaty banning nuclear weapons. Japan did not sign the treaty.