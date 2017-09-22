Upcoming Tokyo Motor Show boasts cutting-edge technologies in an effort to drum up attendance

Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Chairman Hiroto Saikawa has called on the public to visit the Tokyo Motor Show, scheduled to be held from late October, to see the world’s latest technologies.

“We hope to make the event the world’s best technology show,” Saikawa, also president of Nissan Motor Co., told a news conference Thursday.

The 45th motor show, open to the public at Tokyo Big Sight in Koto Ward between Oct. 28\ to Nov. 5, will bring together a total of 153 automobile and auto parts manufacturers from around the world. More than 70 world premiere prototype vehicles will be showcased at the show, putting on display cutting-edge technologies such as automated driving and electric vehicles.

The numbers of participating firms and visitors have been sluggish recently, standing at less than half of their peak levels.

Due in part to the absence of the Big Three U.S. automakers — General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV — the event is smaller in scale than overseas auto shows, such as in China.

Saikawa stressed, however, that he hopes to emphasize the Tokyo show not in terms of scale but quality.

“What we want visitors to see is Japanese companies’ technological capacity,” Saikawa said.

The entrance fee is set at ¥1,800 for adults and ¥600 for high school students. Admission is free for younger visitors.

JAMA aims to attract more than the 810,000 visitors who attended the last show in 2015.