Nikkei renews two-year high on yen’s drop after Fed decision

The benchmark Nikkei average hit a fresh 25-month closing high on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday, helped by the yen’s fall against the dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled an additional interest hike this year.

The 225-issue Nikkei average advanced 37.02 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 20,347.48, its best finish since Aug. 18, 2015. On Wednesday, the key market gauge rose 11.08 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended up 0.82 point, or 0.05 percent, at 1,668.74, also the highest close since Aug. 18, 2015. It gained 0.04 point the previous day.

Both indexes extended their winning streaks to a fourth session.

Stocks attracted hefty purchases in the morning session, with investor sentiment lifted by the dollar’s first rise above ¥112 in almost two months.

The dollar’s firmness came after the Fed decided at its two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting through Wednesday to shrink its asset purchases starting next month and maintain its forecast for another interest rate hike by the end of the year, brokers said.

After initial buying ran its course, however, stocks shed much of the gains, weighed down by a halt in the yen’s weakening, brokers said.

The Fed’s estimate on the pace of its interest rate hikes “was contrary to market speculation,” an official of a bank-linked securities firm said, noting that the unexpected result boosted the dollar’s strength against the yen.

Investors had predicted that the FOMC decision “would be dovish reflecting the (recent) damage caused by hurricanes” to the United States, the official also said.

The Tokyo market “came under profit-taking pressure after the Nikkei approached 20,500,” said Hiroaki Hiwada, strategist at Toyo Securities Co.

“Still, the tone of the Tokyo market was strong, backed by expectations of stock prices rising further, following in the footsteps of New York equities, against the backdrop of the strength of the real economy in the United States,” Hiwada stressed.

Despite the gains in the key market gauges, falling issues outnumbered rising issues 974 to 945 in the TSE’s first section, while 109 issues stayed unchanged.

Volume grew to 1.97 billion shares from Wednesday’s 1.76 billion shares.

Mega-banks Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho, as well as insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine, attracted purchases on growing expectations for more U.S. interest rates, brokers said.

Oil companies Inpex, Japex and Idemitsu gained ground thanks to higher crude oil prices.

By contrast, game maker Nintendo met with selling to lock in profits after the recent surge.

Other major losers included electronic parts maker Nitto Denko and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average finished up 80 points at 20,220.