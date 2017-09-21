Dollar hits two-month high above ¥112.50 in Tokyo on Fed’s hawkish moves

The dollar topped ¥112.50 for the first time in about two months in Tokyo trading Thursday, lifted by hopes for another interest rate increase this year by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

After advancing to around ¥112.70, the highest since July 17, the dollar stood at ¥112.54-55 at 5 p.m., up from ¥111.39-39 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1903-1904, down from $1.1998-2002, and at ¥133.96-97, up from ¥133.66-66.

In overseas trading overnight, the dollar attracted buying after the release of the Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee statement wrapping up discussions at its two-day monetary policy meeting through Wednesday.

“The FOMC statement’s tone was hawkish on the whole,” an official at a foreign-exchange margin trading service said.

“Expectations for a rate hike in December grew,” a currency broker said, given that Fed policymakers maintained their forecast for another interest rate hike this year.

After moving above ¥112.50 in early Tokyo trading in a carryover of its strength from overnight trading overseas, the dollar gained further ground thanks to a rise in Tokyo stock prices and buying from Japanese importers.

But the dollar failed to chase higher ground, as speculative participants moved to lock in profits, market sources said.

In afternoon trading, the dollar attracted renewed buying and climbed to around ¥112.70, helped by Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda’s remarks signaling the central bank’s readiness to take additional monetary easing measures if needed, traders said.