Google buys part of HTC for $1.1 billion in bid to compete with Apple and Amazon on devices

Google is biting off a big piece of device manufacturer HTC for $1.1 billion to expand its efforts to build phones, speakers and other gadgets equipped with its arsenal of digital services.

The deal, announced Thursday, underscores how serious Google is becoming about designing its own family of devices to compete against Apple and Amazon in a high-stakes battle to become the technological hub of people’s lives.

Google will take on HTC employees including teams who have worked on its signature Pixel smartphone. The deal also comes with a nonexclusive licensing agreement for HTC intellectual property, the companies said in a statement.

The deal covers half of HTC’s research staff, or around 2,000 people, and is expected to be completed in early 2018 pending regulatory approval, HTC said.

Google gains tighter control over production of its Pixel smartphone and other devices, potentially helping sales. Those gadgets are becoming the pillars of Google’s strategic push to distribute critical software products like its voice-enabled assistant and better compete with Apple Inc. The search giant is preparing to unveil a second generation of devices in October, building on a portfolio that runs the gamut from its Google Home speakers to Daydream.

It is unclear what the departure of key engineering talent spells for the future of HTC, which once ranked among the world’s top smartphone makers but lost share to Apple, Samsung Electronics Co. and Chinese manufacturers like Huawei Technologies Co. It has since waded into virtual reality with the Vive headset, which has become its major growth engine.

Over the past decade, Google had focused on giving away its Android operating system to an array of device makers, including Taiwan’s HTC, to ensure people would keep using its ubiquitous search engine, email, maps, YouTube video service and other software on smartphones and other pieces of hardware.

But that changed last year when Google stamped its brand on a smartphone and internet-connected speaker. HTC manufactured the Pixel phones that Google designed last year, perhaps paving the way for this deal to unfold.

Although Android powers about 4 out of every 5 smartphones and other mobile devices in the world, the software can be altered in ways that result in Google’s services being de-emphasized or left out completely from the pre-installed set of apps.

That fragmentation threatens to undercut Google’s ability to increase the ad sales that bring in most of the revenue to its corporate parent, Alphabet Inc., as people spend more and more time on smartphones and other devices instead of personal computers.

Apple’s iPhone and other hardware products are also particularly popular among affluent consumers, giving Google another incentive to develop its own high-priced phone as a mobile platform for its products and ads.

Google also wants to build more internet-connected devices designed primarily for home usage, such as its voice-controlled speaker that’s trying to catch up with Amazon’s Echo. The Home speaker includes a digital concierge, called Google Assistant, that answers questions and helps manage people’s lives, much like the Alexa in Amazon’s Echo.

The purchase is a gamble on several fronts for Google and Alphabet.

Google’s previous forays into hardware haven’t panned out to be big winners so far. It paid $12.5 billion for smartphone maker Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion five years ago only to sell it off to Lenovo Group for less than $3 billion after struggling to make a dent in the market. And in 2014, Google paid more than $3 billion for home device maker Nest Labs, which is still struggling to make money under Alphabet’s ownership.

Expanding into hardware also threatens to alienate Samsung, Huawei and other device makers that Google relies on to distribute its Android software.