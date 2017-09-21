FTC monopoly scrutiny seen thwarting moves by ailing regional banks to integrate

The Fair Trade Commission screenings under the nation’s antimonopoly law have been standing in the way of regional banks’ efforts to overcome their business slumps by getting together with rivals, forcing some to postpone integration.

The Financial Services Agency, which has backed the banks’ integration moves, is frustrated with the situation.

In local business communities, there are mixed emotions, with some supporting integratios and others worried about the loss of competition.

In July, Fukuoka Financial Group Inc. and Eighteenth Bank, both from Kyushu, decided to put off their planned business integration indefinitely.

The integration of Eighteenth Bank, the industry leader in Nagasaki Prefecture, and Fukuoka Financial subsidiary Shinwa Bank, the same prefecture’s second-ranking bank, would create a regional bank with some 70 percent of outstanding loans in Nagasaki.

The FTC is concerned that the high market share would make it difficult for local companies to switch to other banks and may eventually cause problems, such as the forced lifting of lending rates.

The concerns prevented the FTC from completing its antimonopoly screening and forced the two regional banks to postpone their integration.

Daishi Bank and Hokuetsu Bank, both based in Niigata Prefecture, agreed in April on their business integration. There are concerns that the antimonopoly watchdog’s screening may be prolonged because the merger would create an entity with a 50 percent share in the bank loan market in the prefecture.

In the fiscal year that ended in March, over 50 percent of regional banks in Japan were in the red, reflecting slumps in mainstay banking operations, including interest revenues and commissions from the sale of financial products, according to the FSA.

“Regional bank earnings have been deteriorating at a faster pace than expected,” an FSA official said.

“Now is not the time to worry about the sizes of shares in small markets,” another FSA official said, indicating the agency’s deep concern about the worsening of the business environment for regional banks, partly due to population declines.

Watanabe Shipbuilding Co., based in the city of Nagasaki, is among the local businesses that favorably view the situation for regional banks’ integration efforts.

“Two banks engaging in fruitless competition for cutting interest rates will prevent them from bringing out their real strength as banks,” said Etsuji Watanabe, chairman of the shipbuilder. “They won’t have the strength to help local firms in difficult times.”

Meanwhile, a man who runs a hotel business on a remote island in the city of Iki in Nagasaki Prefecture, said: “I’m concerned about a possible credit crunch or rises in interest rates. I wouldn’t be able to say no to the lending rate presented.”

In Niigata, a senior official of an association of small businesses, said, “It is difficult to procure the massive funds needed for capital investment from shinkin (credit) banks, so small companies rely on regional banks.”

The official added that many companies are afraid of interest rate hikes and other possible consequences of a market monopoly.

Hoping to eliminate such concerns, Fukuoka Financial Group and Eighteenth Bank are considering getting a third-party committee to monitor the integrated entity’s lending rates and lowering the market share to be held by the entity through the transfer of receivables to other banks.

Still, a man who runs a wholesale business near the city of Nagasaki said, “The banks may throw away unprofitable companies.”

A regional bank official said, “We’ve been doing community-based business by staying close to small local companies, so we have to give such firms detailed explanations to win their understanding, or we won’t be able to move forward with our reorganization.”