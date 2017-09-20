OECD revises up Japan’s 2018 growth forecast to 1.2 percent

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said Wednesday that it projects Japan will see real economic growth of 1.2 percent for 2018, up 0.2 percentage point from its previous forecast in June.

The OECD’s latest Interim Economic Outlook report also said Japan’s real gross domestic product is seen rising 1.6 percent in 2017, up 0.2 point from the June report.

“In Japan, growth increased in the first half of the year, supported by an upturn in public investment and stronger export growth to Asian markets,” the latest report said.

“Rising corporate profits should help strengthen business investment through 2018,” the OECD added.

In the report, the U.S. economic growth forecast was kept unchanged at 2.1 percent for 2017 and 2.4 percent for 2018. Consumer spending and business investment are strong, while wage growth has yet to take off, it said.

The OECD puts Britain’s projected economic growth for 2018 at 1.0 percent, down 0.6 point from the previous year, due to uncertainties over its planned exit from the European Union.

The world economy is seen growing 3.7 percent in 2018, up 0.1 point from the previous projection, after a 3.5 percent increase in the previous year, unchanged, the OECD said.