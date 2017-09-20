At 100 days old, Ueno Zoo’s panda cub takes a few wobbly steps

The 100-day-old baby giant panda at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo can now take a few wobbly steps on its own, according to photographs and a video released by the zoo on Wednesday.

The cub, born on June 12, will be able to walk steadily at about 6 months old, the zoo said.

The zoo had originally planned to announce the cub’s name at the 100-day mark, following the custom in China. But it has not yet decided the name as various arrangements are still being made, said Mikako Kaneko, an Ueno Zoo official. She said the name will be announced soon.

The zoo ended 24-hour monitoring of the cub on Sunday, Kaneko added.

“This is because the baby is developing steadily and the movements of Shin Shin, the mother, are stable,” she said.