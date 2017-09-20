Dollar weaker around ¥111.40 in Tokyo before FOMC

The dollar fell to around ¥111.40 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, dragged down by position-adjustment selling before the announcement of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision later in the day.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.39-39, down from ¥111.70-70 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1998-2002, up from $1.1993-1993, and at ¥133.66-66, down from ¥133.97-98.

The dollar traded narrowly around ¥111.50 in early trading, as a wait-and-see mood grew ahead of the Fed’s decision at its two-day Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting through Wednesday.

“Despite expectations for strong dollar demand for settlement purposes, the U.S. currency drew only moderate purchases,” a currency broker said.

“Few investors moved to build fresh positions before the key events,” an official at another currency broker said, referring to the FOMC meeting and a news conference by Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen following the closely watched meeting.

The Fed is widely expected to announce the start of a reduction in its balance sheet at the conclusion of its meeting, market sources said.

Market participants are focusing their attention on whether the Fed will provide some sort of hints about an additional interest rate increase, the sources said.