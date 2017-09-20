Nikkei hits new two-year high on Wall Street gains

Stocks gained further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday in the wake of Wall Street’s record-breaking advance overnight, lifting the key Nikkei average to a fresh 25-month closing high.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 average rose 11.08 points, or 0.05 percent, to close at 20,310.46, its highest finish since Aug. 18, 2015. On Tuesday, the key market gauge jumped 389.88 points.

The Topix, including all first-section issues, ended up 0.04 point at 1,667.92, also the best finish since Aug. 18, 2015. It gained 28.94 points the previous day.

Buying outpaced selling after all three major U.S. stock indexes — the Dow Jones industrial average, the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index — hit their closing highs on Tuesday.

But active purchases were held in check in the Tokyo market, with investors taking a wait-and-see stance prior to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s announcement of a monetary policy decision at its two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting through Wednesday, brokers said.

“The Tokyo market was caught in a tug-of-war between profit-taking and buying by foreign investors,” an official of a bank-linked securities firm said.

Investor sentiment “continued to be buoyed” after Tokyo stocks attracted hefty purchases on Tuesday on the back of the yen’s weakening, brisk U.S. equities and expectations of economic policy measures after news reports about a likely snap general election in Japan next month, the official also said.

The official, however, stressed that many players refrained from buying stocks vigorously ahead of the Fed’s policy decision.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s threatening remarks on North Korea on Tuesday didn’t greatly boost geopolitical concerns or affect the Tokyo market, according to Tomoaki Fujii, head of the investment research division at Akatsuki Securities Inc.

In his first address to the U.N. General Assembly, Trump warned that the United States “will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea” if it is forced to defend itself or its allies from threats from the reclusive state.

Market players “have become less concerned over external factors, such as geopolitical risks,” Fujii said, noting that their attention is shifting mainly to corporate earnings.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,051 to 854 in the TSE’s first section, while 123 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.756 billion shares from Tuesday’s 2.044 billion shares.

Mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group attracted purchases on a news report that fourth-largest U.S. mobile carrier Sprint Corp., a SoftBank subsidiary, and No. 3 player T-Mobile U.S. Inc., are in active talks about a merger, brokers said.

Defense-related Ishikawa Seisakusho jumped 10.24 percent following Trump’s threatening remarks, brokers said.

Other major winners included clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing and game maker Nintendo.

By contrast, automaker Toyota, camera producer Canon and other export-oriented names were hit by profit-taking following the previous day’s advance, as the yen’s drop against the dollar came to a halt, brokers said.

Also on the minus side were Tokyo Gas and Osaka Gas as well as electronics maker Sony.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average was down 10 points at 20,140.