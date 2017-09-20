Study tallies cancer cases and deaths across Japan

In the most recent study of its kind, the National Cancer Center said Wednesday that new cancer diagnoses in Japan totaled 862,000 people in 2013, a slight drop.

Tallying cancer cases in each prefecture plus data on demographic changes, the study found that cancer onsets and deaths tended to be higher than average for men in areas along the Sea of Japan.

High rates of occurrence were not necessarily accompanied by high death rates. Death rates vary partly depending on access to cancer checks and treatment, said Tomohiro Matsuda, a senior official at the center.

Nagano Prefecture had an average rate of cancer occurrence but a lower death rate. Conversely, Aomori had an average onset rate but a higher death rate.

For stomach cancers, the onset rate and death rate were both higher than the national average on the Sea of Japan side of the Tohoku region and on the Kii Peninsula in central Honshu.

Liver cancers were similarly higher in the Kinki region and other western areas, plus Yamanashi Prefecture. Lung cancer was above average in Hokkaido, Kinki and the northern parts of Kyushu.

Higher cancer rates are found in areas with more smokers and people who are infected with H. pylori bacteria and hepatitis viruses, the center observed.