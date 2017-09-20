Couple sue Juntendo hospital over fatal complications from labor-inducing drug, anesthetic

A woman and her husband are suing Juntendo University Hospital in Tokyo for some ¥140 million in damages, claiming the wife suffered a uterine rupture and a stillbirth after going through delivery using anesthesia to reduce the pain, their lawyer said.

Yoshinori Sadatomo, the couple’s attorney, said Tuesday that he also submitted a request to the health ministry the same day demanding that it cancel the hospital’s designation as a special treatment institution that offers high-level medical technology.

“The couple chose Juntendo thinking it was well-equipped, but they were not given high-level and safe medical treatment,” Sadatomo said.

Japan has seen a recent spate of reports of so-called painless delivery cases resulting in death or disability, prompting the health ministry to investigate the situation involving deliveries using anesthesia.

According to the lawsuit filed Friday with the Tokyo District Court, the woman was hospitalized on Feb. 4, 2015, ahead of giving birth to a girl, her first child. After being administered a labor-inducing drug without being informed, her condition suddenly changed on Feb. 6, and she temporarily suffered cardiopulmonary arrest. The baby was stillborn the same day.

The couple claim the doctors overlooked the strong contractions of her uterine induced by the drug because the pain was reduced by anesthesia, leading her uterine to rupture and be removed.

The document attached to the labor-inducing drug stated the risk of labor possibly becoming too strong and of a uterine rupture, but the couple said they received no explanation of the risks beforehand.

The hospital officials refrained to comment, saying they have not yet seen the lawsuit papers.

In 2014, the hospital started keeping an anesthetist on hand around the clock specifically for its obstetrics department to enable painless deliveries. According to the hospital’s website, cases of painless delivery rose from 140 out of 925 deliveries in 2013 to 769 out of 1,267 deliveries in 2016.