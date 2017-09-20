Trio held for allegedly using online shopping points of others to make purchases

Tokyo police have arrested two Chinese men on suspicion of making unauthorized online access and using shopping points of other person at an outlet of electronics retailer Bic Camera Inc.

The two arrested by the cybercrime division of the Metropolitan Police Department on suspicion of fraud and a violation of the law banning illegal online access included a 24-year-old student in Kawasaki. He denied the allegations, saying he was just asked by a friend to buy a product.

The division also arrested for alleged fraud a 23-year-old unemployed Chinese man in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, who is a member of the same suspected fraud group to which the two other arrested men belong.

The police suspect that the group has illegally used other people’s shopping points worth at least ¥2 million.

The 24-year-old student is suspected of logging into Bic Camera’s smartphone app with someone else’s identification number and password in October 2016. In this way, he displayed a bar code for using shopping points and bought a digital camera priced at about ¥70,000 at a Bic Camera outlet in Tokyo.

According to the cybercrime division, Bic Camera suffered 470,000 attempted fraudulent accesses using leaked IDs and passwords on Oct. 1-4 last year. Of them, about 4,000 log-ins were made, and shopping points worth some ¥1.33 million in total were used in October and November.

The 23-year-old, meanwhile, is suspected of buying 72 items worth about ¥40,000 at a drug store by illegally using other person’s shopping points of major cybermall operator Rakuten Inc.