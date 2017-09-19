Money dispute said to have led wife to break husband’s 54 violins

The estranged wife of a former violin maker broke into his house and destroyed 54 violins and 70 bows after they fought over payments for child support, prosecutors said Tuesday.

In the opening session of the trial of Qin Yue at the Nagoya District Court, the prosecutors said Qin had told her then husband she would “destroy the violins if he did not pay” the amount she demanded to raise their two children.

The 35-year-old Chinese woman and the man in his 60s were married in 2009 but had begun divorce proceedings when the incident took place at the man’s home in Nagoya in 2014, the prosecutors said. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, according to the Aichi Prefectural Police.

At the time of her arrest in July this year, the police said the 54 violins and 70 bows Qin allegedly destroyed were collectively worth around ¥105.9 million ($948,400). However, they later reduced the amount to ¥15.61 million ($139,800), saying the initial figure was based on a claim made by the husband.

During Tuesday’s court hearing, Qin said she did not destroy all the violins and bows she is alleged to have broken.