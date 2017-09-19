Japanese man arrested for alleged spying in China
The city of Dalian, China, where ﷯a Japanese man has been arrested for alleged espionage, is seen in the undated file photo. | ISTOCK

A Japanese man has been arrested for alleged espionage in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian, the Japanese government said Tuesday.

The man was detained by Chinese authorities in the Liaoning Province city in May, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference, adding that Tokyo has been “closely monitoring the treatment of the man by the Chinese side.”

The top government spokesman declined to comment in detail, while Foreign Ministry sources said the man is in his 60s.

The Dalian Daily reported Monday that Chinese prosecutors have approved the arrest of a Japanese man, possibly referring to the case.

China has been stepping up its surveillance of foreign individuals and organizations in the name of protecting national security since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2013.

