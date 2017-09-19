Dollar briefly hits two-month high in Tokyo

The dollar briefly advanced to a two-month high above ¥111.80 in Tokyo trading Tuesday, lifted by strong performances of U.S. and Japanese stocks.

After hitting its highest level since July 26, the dollar stood at ¥111.70-70 at 5 p.m., up from ¥110.70-71 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1993-1993, up from $1.1920-1921, and at ¥133.97-98, up from ¥131.97-97.

The Tokyo market was closed Monday for Respect for the Ages Day.

The dollar was solid around ¥111.50 in early trading, carrying over its strength from overnight trading overseas, where the greenback drew demand thanks to rises in U.S. long-term interest rates and stock prices.

The dollar also attracted buying as hopes for an interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this year grew following a strong reading in the U.S. consumer price index for August, released late last week, market sources said.

The dollar fell to around ¥111.40 in midmorning trading due to profit-taking and a decline in U.S. long-term interest rates.

“As the dollar has risen about ¥2 after dropping to around ¥109.50 on Friday following a missile launch by North Korea over Japan, the dollar faced heavy selling to lock in profits,” an official of a currency brokerage firm said.

But the dollar topped ¥111.80 at one point in the afternoon, with risk appetite growing against the backdrop of a surge in Tokyo stock prices, market sources said.