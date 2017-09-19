Nikkei soars to two-year high on yen fall, Wall Street rise

Stocks soared Tuesday thanks to the yen’s weakening against the dollar and higher U.S. equities, driving up the Nikkei 225 average to its highest closing level in 25 months.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange was also boosted by hopes for economic stimulus measures following news that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering a snap general election next month, brokers said.

The Nikkei average advanced 389.88 points, or 1.96 percent, to end at 20,299.38, topping the 20,000 threshold for the first time since Aug. 7 on a closing basis and hitting its highest finish since Aug. 18, 2015.

On Friday, the key market gauge climbed 102.06 points. The market was closed Monday for a national holiday.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues, finished 28.94 points, or 1.77 percent, higher at 1,667.88, also the highest finish since Aug. 18, 2015. It rose 6.81 points Friday.

Stocks attracted hefty purchases from the outset Tuesday, thanks to the yen’s drop and the Dow Jones industrial average’s fifth straight rise Monday, brokers said.

The TSE accelerated its upswing in the afternoon session in line with the yen’s further weakening, with the Nikkei briefly gaining over 400 points.

“Stocks attracted buying on hopes that the Abe administration will become more stable and proceed with economic policy measures” under a scenario that the Abe-led ruling Liberal Democratic Party wins the expected snap election, said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

Miura noted that stock prices rose ahead of the past Lower House elections.

Meanwhile, Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., said expectations of an early Lower House election had a limited impact on the market because the political event “is unlikely to create major changes” in terms of economic policy management.

Tuesday’s surge “was backed by active buying by foreign investors amid a risk-on mood,” Ota said, noting the mood has been spreading since there was no additional provocation by North Korea on its Sept. 9 national foundation day.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,679 to 279 in the first section, while 70 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 2.044 billion shares from Friday’s 1.986 billion.

Export-oriented names attracted brisk demand due to the weaker yen. They included automakers Toyota and Nissan, semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron and electronic parts producer Murata Manufacturing.

Mega-bank group Mitsubishi UFJ, insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine and brokerage firm Nomura were also upbeat after their U.S. peers gained ground in New York trading Monday.

Other major winners included game maker Nintendo and mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group.

By contrast, Nitori Holdings plunged 4.17 percent on news that the interior goods retailer is likely to post a lower than expected operating profit for March-August, brokers said.