U.S. to investigate possible dumping of titanium sponge made in Japan

The U.S. Commerce Department has said it will launch an investigation into allegations that Japanese-made titanium sponge is exported to the United States at unfairly low prices.

Antidumping duties of up to some 95 percent could be imposed if the allegations are confirmed through the department’s investigation and the U.S. International Trade Commission recognizes damage to domestic industries.

Titanium sponge is used to produce titanium alloys.

The department’s investigation, based on a complaint filed by a U.S. company, will also cover titanium sponge from Kazakhstan.

Frustrated with the U.S. trade deficits with Japan, China and others, the administration of President Donald Trump is eager to impose punitive duties over dumping and other unfair trade practices.